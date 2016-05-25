May 25 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Says members of FDA advisory committee voted 12-2 for an approval of iGlarLixi

* Says reiterates its financial guidance for 2016

* A decision by FDA is expected for lixisenatide in July 2016 and for iGlarLixi in August 2016.

* Ratio combination of lixisenatide and Lantus(r)