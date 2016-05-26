MOVES-River and Mercantile unit names new institutional sales manager
May 17 River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP said Graham Martin joined the firm as institutional sales manager.
May 25 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its class a common stock at $11 per share
* Anticipates proceeds from will be about $52.5 million, excluding any exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares
* Reata pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 17 River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP said Graham Martin joined the firm as institutional sales manager.
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to boost its sagging stock price.