MOVES-River and Mercantile unit names new institutional sales manager
May 17 River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP said Graham Martin joined the firm as institutional sales manager.
May 26 Technip SA :
* Awarded contract to provide basic engineering and proprietary equipment for furnace project in Saudi Arabia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to boost its sagging stock price.