BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 26 Destination Maternity Corp :
* Destination Maternity reports improved first quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 sales $124.4 million versus $141.6 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 5.4 percent
* Company updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2016
* Comparable sales expected to be flat for full fiscal year with greater improvement in second half of fiscal 2016
* 2016 gross margin to increase approximately 200 to 300 basis points year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 17 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, mirroring trends in global stocks as investors showed concerns about political turmoil in the United States.