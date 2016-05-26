May 26 Royal Bank Of Canada :

* Royal Bank Of Canada reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$1.66

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As at April 30, 2016, Basel III Cet1 ratio was 10.3%, up 40 BPS compared to last quarter

* Qtrly total PCL of $460 million was up $50 million or 12% from last quarter

* Qtrly personal & commercial banking net income was a record $1,297 million, up $97 million or 8% compared to last year

* Qtrly wealth management net income of $386 million was up $115 million or 42% from last year