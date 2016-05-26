May 26 Burlington Stores Inc

* Announces first quarter 2016 results, exceeding guidance; raises fiscal year 2016 outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.23

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.68 to $2.78

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 7.1 to 7.6 percent

* Sees Q2 2016 sales up 6.3 to 7.3 percent

* Qtrly comparable store inventory decreased 9%

* On a non-GAAP basis comparable store sales increased 4.3% in quarter

* Q1 sales rose 8.4 percent to $1.283 billion

* Merchandise inventories at quarter end were $804.7 million versus $822.3 million last year

* Sees 2016 comparable store sales now to increase between 3.0% to 3.5%

* Sees Q2 comparable store sales to increase in range of 2.5% to 3.5%

* Q1 revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $5.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S