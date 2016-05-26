BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 26 International Game Technology Plc
* Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 loss per share $0.46
* Q1 same store sales rose 18 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $1.28 billion versus $848 million
* Q1 revenue rose 51 percent to $1.282 billion
* Says capital expenditures excluding Lotto concession payments are expected to be $575-$625 million for 2016
* Q1 revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 17 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, mirroring trends in global stocks as investors showed concerns about political turmoil in the United States.