May 26 Titan Machinery Inc

* Announces results for fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2016

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.21 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $284.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to achieve our $100 million inventory reduction goal and modeling assumptions for fiscal 2017

* "Continue to face headwinds in agricultural and construction segments"

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS range from slight loss to break-even

* Ahead of schedule in marketing of aged inventory, having sold $25 million of $74 million targeted aged equipment inventory in q1 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)