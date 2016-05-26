BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Movado Group Inc
* Updates full year outlook to sales of $565 million to $580 million and operating income of $55 million to $60 million
* Anticipates net income in fiscal 2017 to be approximately $36.5 million to $40.0 million, or $1.55 to $1.70 per diluted share
* Movado group inc sees full year operating income of $55 million to $60 million
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.13per share
* "given current retail trends, particularly in fashion watch category in us, we feel it is prudent to lower our annual outlook"
* Movado group, inc. Announces first quarter results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.55 to $1.70
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Sees fy 2017 sales $565 million to $580 million
* Q1 sales $114.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $115.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.