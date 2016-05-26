BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Frankly Inc -
* Frankly Inc qtrly revenue of $5.2 million , up $467,000 , or 10%, as compared to normalized Q4 2015 revenue of $4.8 million
* Frankly Inc qtrly net loss of $1.6 million , an improvement of $1.5 million as compared to Q4
* Frankly Inc. reports 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.