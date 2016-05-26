May 26 Trina Solar Ltd -

* Qtrly net revenues were $816.9 million , a decrease of 15.1% from Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly gross margin was 17.1%, compared with 19.1% in Q4

* Trina Solar Ltd qtrly total module shipments were 1,423.3 MW, decreased 19.9% sequentially

* Reiterates 2016 total PV module shipment guidance of between 6.30 GW and 6.55 GW

* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted ads $0.29

* Expects to ship between 1.50 GW and 1.60 GW of PV modules in q2

* Updates 2016 guidance of global solar power project connections to between 400 MW and 500 MW from original guidance of 750 MW to 850 MW

* Year-Over-Year increase in revenues and shipments for quarter was mainly driven by markets in China , U.S., and India

* Trina Solar announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $816.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $786.1 million