BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Dollar Tree Inc
* Dollar tree, inc. Reports results for the first quarter fiscal 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees low single-digit increase in same-store sales for Q2
* Sees low single-digit increase in same-store sales for FY
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $5.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.58 to $3.80
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $5.03 billion to $5.12 billion
* Sees FY 2016 sales $20.79 billion to $21.08 billion
* Q1 sales $5.09 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.1 billion
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.66 to $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.