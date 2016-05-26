BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Sanderson Farms Inc
* Sanderson Farms Inc reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $2.11
* Q2 sales $692.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $669.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "looking ahead to second half of fiscal year, we continue to expect benefit of lower grain prices" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.