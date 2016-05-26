BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 West Corp
* West Corporation announces proposed refinancing of existing debt
* West Corp says extension of its existing $300 million revolving credit facility, currently set to mature July 2019
* Proceeds of combined refinancing will be used primarily for repayment or extension of term B-10 loans, currently set to mature June 2018 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.