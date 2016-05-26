BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 26 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Provides update on IONIS-TTR Rx program
* Currently evaluating IONIS-TTR Rx in an ongoing Phase 3 study, neuro-ttr, in patients with transthyretin familial amyloid polyneuropathy
* GSK not to initiate Phase 3 outcome study, cardio-ttr, which was planned to evaluate IONIS-TTR Rx in patients with ttr amyloid cardiomyopathy
* GSK will consider options for ttr amyloid cardiomyopathy once additional clinical data are available from ongoing studies
May 17 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, mirroring trends in global stocks as investors showed concerns about political turmoil in the United States.