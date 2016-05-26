BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Chico's Fas Inc
* Chico's FAS Inc reports first quarter results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 sales $643 million versus I/B/E/S view $667.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 4.2 pct decrease in comparable sales for Q1
* Announced new initiatives to improve its supply chain, enhance its marketing efforts and leverage non-merchandise procurement
* New initiatives are expected to reduce complexity and standardize processes across organization
* New initiatives are expected to generate about $50 million to $70 million in annualized savings
* New cost cutting actions are in addition to previously announced realignment of company's marketing and digital commerce functions
* For Q1, gross margin was $262.3 million , or 40.8 pct, compared to $295.6 million , or 42.4 pct
* For Q1, company recorded pre-tax restructuring and strategic charges of $3.7 million
* At end of Q1 of 2016, inventories totaled $268.0 million compared to $270.3 million last year
* Combined, marketing realignment and new initiatives are estimated to generate $65 million to $85 million in annual savings
* Anticipates generating $15 million of these costs savings in fiscal 2016, and expects initiatives to be fully implemented during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.