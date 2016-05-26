BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Actions Semiconductor reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $12 million versus $10.5 million
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $13.5 million to $14.5 million
* Revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $12.0 million, as compared to revenue of $11.9 million for q4 of 2015
* Net loss attributable to actions semiconductor's shareholders for Q1 of 2016 was $3.9 million or $0.089 per ADS
* "Anticipates that its ability to increase revenue will be limited for next few quarters."
* Expect research and development expenditures in 2016 to be below 2015 levels
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.