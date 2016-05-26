BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Fred's Inc :
* Comparable store sales increased 1.0% for q1
* "continue to see gross margin pressure in pharmacy department, margin increases in general merchandise departments"
* For Q2, total sales are projected to range from flat to an increase of 2% versus same quarter last year
* Comparable store sales are projected to range from flat to an increase of 2% for Q2
* Fred's Inc sees company now expects total sales to increase 2% for FY
* Fred's inc sees FY comparable store sales to increase 1% to 4%
* Change in FY outlook is primarily driven by "industry-wide slowdown in hepatitis c specialty drug market"
* Earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2016 are expected to range from $0.27 to $0.32
* Fred's Inc sees earnings per diluted share in Q2 projected to range from $0.00 to $0.03
* Expects may comparable store sales to range from slightly negative comp sales to flat comp sales
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $549.5 million versus $509 million
* Q1 revenue view $553.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fred's reports first quarter 2016 earnings of $0.03 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 sales rose 8 percent
* Q1 same store sales rose 1 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: nBw8nZ2Cya Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
