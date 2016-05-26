May 26 Siyata Mobile Inc :

* Siyata Mobile announces $2m CDN private placement, receives backing from shamrock private equity fund

* Siyata Mobile Inc says private placement involves issuance of up to 5.7 million units at $0.35 per unit

* Siyata Mobile Inc says proceeds of private placement will be used principally for its growth strategy in North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)