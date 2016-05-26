BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
May 26 RBC Bearings Inc :
* RBC Bearings incorporated announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86
* Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 sales $162.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $160.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RBC Bearings Inc says backlog as of April 2, 2016 was $346.4 million compared to $209.6 million as of March 28, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.