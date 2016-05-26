BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Avigilon Corp :
* Sets trigger at 20 percent
* New rights plan to provide additional time for shareholders to consider bid, for board to consider strategic alternatives
* Refreshed shareholder rights plan in line with recent amendments to canadian take-over bid regulations that came into force on may 9
* Avigilon updates shareholder rights plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.