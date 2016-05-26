BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 Anthem Inc :
* Received final order from Indiana Department Of Insurance Commissioner, approving acquisition of Cigna healthcare of Indiana
* Anthem receives approval for Cigna acquisition from Indiana Department Of Insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
* Microsemi and Analog Devices collaborate on scalable sic mosfet driver solutions to accelerate customer designs and time to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: