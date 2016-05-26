Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Core-Mark Holding Company
* Core-Mark announces two-for-one stock split
* Core-Mark Holding Company - split will have no impact on $0.16 per share cash dividend declared on May 10, 2016, which is payable on pre-split shares
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - anticipates its common stock to begin trading at split-adjusted price on June 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.