BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45
* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016
May 26 Wendys Co :
* Todd Penegor has been appointed chief executive officer of company, in addition to his current role as president
* Emil Brolick has retired from management duties with company
* Bob Wright, EVP and chief operations officer, will assume leadership responsibilities for international division on May 30
* Penegor has served as chief financial officer of company since 2013
* Brolick will continue to serve on board of directors, and Penegor will join board of directors
* The Wendy's Company appoints Todd Penegor chief executive officer
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed a clinical hold on a mid-stage trial testing the company's drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.