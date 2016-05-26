May 26 Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Commencement of construction of a 20 megawatt fuel cell park in seoul, south korea

* Project owner of 20 megawatt fuel cell park is noeul green energy co., ltd

* Fuelcell energy announces asian market update