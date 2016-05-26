BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 Crestwood Equity Partners LP :
* Amended terms to increase aggregate purchase price from $250 million to $312 million, exclusive of accrued interest of notes
* Amended terms to increase aggregate purchase price from $250 million to $312 million, exclusive of accrued interest of notes

* Crestwood Midstream Partners LP announces increase in aggregate maximum purchase amount and early tender results in its pending cash tender offers
* Microsemi and Analog Devices collaborate on scalable sic mosfet driver solutions to accelerate customer designs and time to market