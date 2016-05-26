BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 EnWave Corp
* EnWave announces first quarterly positive net income and reports consolidated interim financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2016
* Qtrly consolidated revenue of $4.6 million, and qtrly consolidated net income from continuing operations of $95,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
* Microsemi and Analog Devices collaborate on scalable sic mosfet driver solutions to accelerate customer designs and time to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: