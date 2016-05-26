BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 Flowers Foods Inc :
* Has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, an increase of 10.3 pct
* Has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, an increase of 10.3 pct

* Flowers Foods increases quarterly dividend
* Microsemi and Analog Devices collaborate on scalable sic mosfet driver solutions to accelerate customer designs and time to market