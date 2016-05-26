BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 SMART Technologies Inc :
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Qtrly revenue $68.4 million versus $99.6 million
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.82
* SMART reports annual and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Microsemi and Analog Devices collaborate on scalable sic mosfet driver solutions to accelerate customer designs and time to market