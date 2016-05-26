May 26 SDX Energy Inc :

* 3 months to March 31, 2016 average daily oil sales of 1,252 barrels of oil per day

* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.00

* Qtrly total comprehensive loss per share of $0.02

* Qtrly net revenues $2.1 million versus $2.8 million

* SDX Energy Inc First quarter 2016 financial and operating results