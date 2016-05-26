BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 3M Co :
* Court decision is based on a German patent and on German portion of a European patent
* Court has ordered an injunction and damages claim reaching back to december 2008 against Dental Direkt GMBH for infringement
3M wins patent infringement lawsuit against Dental Direkt
Microsemi and Analog Devices collaborate on scalable sic mosfet driver solutions to accelerate customer designs and time to market