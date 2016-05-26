Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Tiffany & Co :
* Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 12.5%
* Increases regular quarterly dividend by 12.5 percent to $0.45 per share
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.