BRIEF-Omeros completes IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial
* Omeros announces completion of IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial
May 26 (Reuters) -
* Artie T. Kos acquires additional securities of CERF Incorporated
* Kos acquired beneficial ownership of and exercises control over 1.5 million common shares of CERF Inc; now owns about 21.99 percent of CERF Inc
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016