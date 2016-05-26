US STOCKS-Futures slide as concerns over Trump spook investors
May 17 U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that a fresh controversy around President Donald Trump could derail his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
May 26 Press Release
* Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. and Simon India renew joint marketing agreement, expand partnership to include global engineering support
* Synthesis Energy Systems Inc says marketing agreement, to market SES Gasification Technology (SGT) for coal and biomass gasification projects in India Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that a fresh controversy around President Donald Trump could derail his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 156.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 5.29 billion rupees