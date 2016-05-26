BRIEF-Omeros completes IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial
* Omeros announces completion of IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial
May 26 Lumiata:
* Lumiata, an AI-powered predictive analytics company, has raised $10 million in financing led by Intel Capital
* Lumiata closes $10 million Series B financing with Intel Capital to advance medical artificial intelligence for healthcare
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016