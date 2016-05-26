BRIEF-Omeros completes IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial
* Omeros announces completion of IGA nephropathy cohort in OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial
May 26 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd :
* Alon Blue Square announces settlement agreement between trustees of Mega Retail and a company under the control of Mr. Moti Ben Moshe
* Alon Blue Square announces settlement agreement between trustees of Mega Retail and a company under the control of Mr. Moti Ben Moshe
* Settlement agreement has been reached between trustees of mega retail and a company controlled by mr. Moti ben moshe
* Agreement generally provides for settlement of all lawsuits and claims between Mega Retail and company
* Parties also agreed to certain mutual waiver of claims against each other
* Company is reviewing terms of agreement
* Would pay outstanding debt owed by Mega to its bank lenders which company has guaranteed or indemnified about NIS 300 million
* Would also pay outstanding debt owed by Mega Retail to credit insurers of suppliers, about NIS 90 million
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016