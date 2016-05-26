BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel
May 26 (Reuters) -
* McDonald's Board of Directors names Enrique Hernandez, Jr. Non-Executive Chairman
* Hernandez, has served on board as an independent director since 1996 and most recently chaired audit committee
* Says Hernandez serves as a director for Chevron Corporation, Wells Fargo & Company, and Nordstrom, Inc.
* Hernandez succeeds Andrew J. Mckenna, who retired after 25 years of service as a director
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012