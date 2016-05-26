May 26 (Reuters) -

* McDonald's Board of Directors names Enrique Hernandez, Jr. Non-Executive Chairman

* Hernandez, has served on board as an independent director since 1996 and most recently chaired audit committee

* Says Hernandez serves as a director for Chevron Corporation, Wells Fargo & Company, and Nordstrom, Inc.

* Hernandez succeeds Andrew J. Mckenna, who retired after 25 years of service as a director