BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20/shr
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
May 26 Gyrodyne LLC :
* Gyrodyne declares $9.25 per share special dividend
* Gyrodyne is currently exploring certain enhancements of its Flowerfield and Cortlandt Manor properties
* Does not expect to pay qtrly/annual dividends rather special dividends as proceeds are generated from deals during liquidation process
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products