May 26 Bonavista Energy Corp

* Agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters, 29.9 million common shares at $3.35 per common share

* Net proceeds of offering will be used initially to reduce bonavista's bank indebtedness

* Bonavista energy corporation announces $100 million bought deal financing