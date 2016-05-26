BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Bonavista Energy Corp
* Agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters, 29.9 million common shares at $3.35 per common share
* Net proceeds of offering will be used initially to reduce bonavista's bank indebtedness
* Bonavista energy corporation announces $100 million bought deal financing
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012