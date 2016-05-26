BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Altagas Ltd :
* AltaGas Ltd. announces $400 million common share offering
* Net proceeds resulting from offering will be used to partially fund AltaGas' capital growth program
* Agreement with underwriters issue 13.4 million common shares on a bought deal basis, at an issue price of $30.00 per common share
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012