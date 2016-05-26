May 26 Altagas Ltd :

* AltaGas Ltd. announces $400 million common share offering

* Net proceeds resulting from offering will be used to partially fund AltaGas' capital growth program

* Agreement with underwriters issue 13.4 million common shares on a bought deal basis, at an issue price of $30.00 per common share