BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 27 Nesscap Energy Inc
* Net loss for quarter was $0.6 million or $0.002 per share
* Revenue for three-month period improved to $3.8 million, compared to $3.4 million in same period last year
* Says actively seeking further funding to ramp its production capacity and research and development efforts
* Reports first quarter 2016 results for ultracapacitor products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012