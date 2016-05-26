May 27 Nesscap Energy Inc

* Net loss for quarter was $0.6 million or $0.002 per share

* Revenue for three-month period improved to $3.8 million, compared to $3.4 million in same period last year

* Says actively seeking further funding to ramp its production capacity and research and development efforts

* Reports first quarter 2016 results for ultracapacitor products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: