May 27 Splunk Inc

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 2 pct and 3 pct

* Says 2017 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 5 pct

* FY 2017 revenue view $882.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Splunk Inc Announces fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.77

* Q1 revenue $186 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $198 million to $200 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $892 million to $896 million