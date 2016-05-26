BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 27 Splunk Inc
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 2 pct and 3 pct
* Says 2017 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 5 pct
* FY 2017 revenue view $882.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Splunk Inc Announces fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.77
* Q1 revenue $186 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $198 million to $200 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $892 million to $896 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012