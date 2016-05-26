BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 27 Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Inc
* Comparable sales for Q2 of 2016, including e-commerce sales, are expected to increase 11 pct to 13 pct
* Income per diluted share for Q2 of fiscal 2016 is estimated to be in range of $1.32 to $1.37
* Sees to incur capital expenditures in $390 million range in fiscal 2016
* Merchandise inventories at end of Q1 fiscal 2016 totaled $843.5 million, versus $662.9 million at end of Q1 fiscal 2015
* Sees FY 2016 comparable sales growth of approximately 10 pct to 12 pct, including impact of e-commerce business
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees in FY 2016 to deliver earnings per share growth in low twenties percentage range
* Qtrly FY 2016 total sales in high teens percentage range
* Ulta beauty announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $1.32 to $1.37
* Q1 earnings per share $1.45
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $1.041 billion to $1.058 billion
* Q1 same store sales rose 15.2 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.074 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.03 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012