BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 27 Palo Alto Networks Inc
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $389.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Palo alto networks reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.80
* Q3 revenue $345.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $339.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.48 to $0.50
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $386 million to $390 million
* Sees q4 2016 revenue up 36 to 37 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012