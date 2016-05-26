BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc
* Agreement provides for a settlement payment to class of $12 million
* Payment will be paid by insurance carriers
* Marrone Bio Innovations announces agreement to settle class action litigation
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012