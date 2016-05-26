BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Veeva Systems Inc
* Sees q2 non-gaap fully diluted net income per share of $0.13
* Veeva announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.57
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $125.5 million to $127 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $516 million to $520 million
* Q1 revenue $119.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $115.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012