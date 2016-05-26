BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Snyder's-lance Inc
* Has initiated a national search to identify a successor and will consider both internal and external candidates
* Will continue to serve as CFO until a candidate is selected and transitioned into company
* Lance announces Rick Puckett to retire as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012