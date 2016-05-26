BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Cavco Industries Inc
* Net revenue for Q4 of fiscal year 2016 totaled $177.3 million, up 25.6% from $141.2 million for Q4 of fiscal year 2015
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Cavco Industries reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012