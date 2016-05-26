May 26 Cavco Industries Inc

* Net revenue for Q4 of fiscal year 2016 totaled $177.3 million, up 25.6% from $141.2 million for Q4 of fiscal year 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.77

* Cavco Industries reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)