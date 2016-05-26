BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Deckers Outdoor Corp
* Company announces ceo transition
* Dave Powers will succeed Angel Martinez as chief executive officer of Deckers Brands
* Martinez will continue to serve as chairman of company's board of directors
* Sees FY 2017 sales down 3 percent to flat
* Sees Q1 2017 sales down 20 to 25 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share about $2.10 to $2.20
* Says expects fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share to be in range of $4.05 to $4.40
* "looking back on year, our performance was challenged by record warm weather across globe and store traffic declines across retail"
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.47, revenue view $219.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy earnings per share view $4.59, revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Deckers brands reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.05 to $4.40
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.73
* Q4 sales $378.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $362.1 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 2.6 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012