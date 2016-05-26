BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20/shr
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
May 26 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp
* Zomedica pharmaceuticals corp announces first quarter 2016 financial results of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
* Recorded net loss and comprehensive loss for three months ended March 31, 2016 of $931,642 or $0.01 per share.
* Expects research and development expenditures throughout 2016 will be higher as activities accelerate.
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products